BID confirmed: Manchester United ‘in talks over stunning £129m transfer swoop’

Manchester United have held talks over the potential £129million transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

The Spain international has endured a frustrating season in this struggling Los Blancos side, and has looked unable to fill his enormous potential at the Bernabeu.

It could now be that Asensio will be given the chance to seal a big move to Man Utd, where he could replace Alexis Sanchez and really develop under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Don Balon claim Asensio has held talks with the Red Devils and would likely cost around £129m – which, while a lot, might end up being worth it in the long run.

Although the 23-year-old’s career has stalled slightly, he has long been considered something of a wonderkid and has the raw ability to become one of the finest attacking players in the world.

Playing more at a club like United could be ideal for him, and it seems things are moving along as his agent recently confirmed bids had come in for his client.

‘There have been offers as high as €150m and €180m,’ his representative Horacio Gaggioli told ESPN, though at the time the club did not want to listen to any offers.

It seems that now may have changed as Asensio looks potentially closer to an exciting transfer to MUFC.