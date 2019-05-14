Video: Premier League referee Mike Dean spotted celebrating Tranmere reaching playoff final

Everyone’s favourite referee Mike Dean was spotted in the crowd celebrating as Tranmere made it into the League Two playoff final last night.

Known for being one of the more eccentric and entertaining match officials, it is unsurprising to see Dean is clearly a massive football fan when he’s not officiating games.

?? – MIKE DEAN AND TRANMERE ARE HEADING TO WEMBLEY! The Premier League referee cannot hide his excitement at The New Lawn as his side secure their place in the play-off final! ? pic.twitter.com/ZCrOur7xbn — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 13, 2019

Tranmere drew 1-1 with Forest Green last night to progress 2-1 on aggregate into the playoff match to battle it out for a place in League One next season.

Hopefully Tranmere can climb up the leagues in the next few years so we see more of Dean enjoying their success!