“This is a joke right?” – West Ham fans stunned by latest transfer rumour

West Ham fans have reacted in horror to transfer news claiming they could be interested in re-signing midfielder Mohamed Diame from Newcastle this summer.

The 31-year-old notably left the Hammers back in 2014, and has since had spells with Hull City and Newcastle without doing anything particularly outstanding.

It remains to be seen if a deal will definitely be done for Diame, but if there is some interest from the club, their fans are not at all pleased, according to Football Fan Cast.

“Don’t want him back,” said one fan.

“This is a joke right?” said another Hammers supporter on Twitter.

Why would we want him back? Left us to try and improve his career and failed, also he’s getting older and wouldn’t get in the team anyway — Boris (@AlfieJohnson7) May 13, 2019

In fairness, they may have a point in that WHUFC can probably afford to aim higher now as they look to climb the table and become genuine top six contenders next year.

In Manuel Pellegrini they have a manager who’s won trophies and worked with some of the best players in the world, so there’s little need to be scraping around for an over-the-hill and fairly average talent in Diame.

Oh surely we’re not. ? — Josh? (@JoshVernege) May 13, 2019