‘Not the player he was’ – Liverpool ace on his way out this summer insists pundit

Daniel Sturridge will see his Liverpool contract expire this summer, and Danny Mills is convinced he’s played his last game for the club.

The 29-year-old has been dogged by injuries throughout his time at Anfield, as aside from a prolific 2013/14 campaign in which he bagged 24 goals in 33 games, he has been severely limited since albeit still capable of making an impact.

The number of appearances he has made has gradually fallen, dropping to just 14 last season, while he was also sent out on loan to West Bromwich Albion.

With four goals and two assists in 27 appearances this season, he has also had to deal with increased competition for places with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino keeping him out of the line-up.

Considering those crucial factors, Mills believes that Sturridge is likely on his way out of Liverpool this summer as he’ll hope to perhaps make one last appearance in the Champions League final against Tottenham on June 1.

“His days are numbered,” Mills told Football Insider. “He has been an exceptional player for Liverpool, particularly when [Luis] Suarez was there.

“Realistically, can he get in the side going forward and replace Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane? No, he can’t. Liverpool need more competition for the front three, someone who can come in when they are unavailable or need a rest.

“Sturridge is no longer that player. He has lot that zip, probably due to all the injuries, and is not the player he was.”

Given his age and quality, it’s likely that Sturridge could still land a decent move elsewhere to secure a more prominent role, but naturally he will have to prove his fitness to answer any question marks still hanging over him.

Nevertheless, the chances of him remaining at Liverpool certainly look bleak now and so it remains to be seen where he goes this summer if the club do indeed opt not to offer him a new deal.

As for Jurgen Klopp’s side, his preferred attacking trident have avoided serious injuries for the most part, but if Sturridge were to leave, the German tactician will surely seek quality depth alongside the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri to ensure that they continue to compete on multiple fronts.