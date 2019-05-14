Are you a big football fan? Do you enjoy playing slots? If so, then you are in luck! You can search for football slot games using the slot finder at https://casinowhizz.com, but in the meantime, we’ve put together the following list of our favorite football slot machines. Check out our picks below and see which one catches your eye.

Top Trumps Football Legends

Top Trumps Football Legends is a super fun slot game based on some of the biggest names in international football. You may recognize names like Bobby Charlton, Michel Platini, and John Cruyff.

With the impressive, gold-colored graphics, you’ll feel like a legend of your own as you make spin after spin. The sound of a roaring audience makes it even more exciting.

If you’re a high roller you’re going to love this one. With a max stake of $750 per spin, Top Trumps Football Legends is probably the closest thing you can come to a no limit casino slot.

Whether you are just playing for fun or hoping to win big, you will no doubt have a ball — pun intended.

Football Star

In terms of graphics, Football Star is one of the best football-themed slot games out there. With five reels and three rows, there are hundreds of ways to win: 243 to be exact. With every win, the symbols are replaced by new symbols.

Football Star also has a striking wild feature that transforms 2-4 reels into wilds. You can also get 25 free spins with rolling reels as well as a 10x multiplier.

Football: Champions Cups

For more experienced players, Football: Champions Cup is a great football-themed slot game that was released right before the Euro 2016 soccer championship.

For this game, there are two ways you can earn a bonus: keep the other team from scoring a goal or score a goal with your team. Each goal you score or save awards you a cash prize or a win multiplier of up to 16x.

You can play Football: Champions Cup on your mobile device or PC. According to Casino Whizz, the game “has 20 paylines, 5 reels, and offers a total non-progressive jackpot win of 2,000 coins.” It also boasts an RTP of 96.83%.

Football: Champions Cup is NetEnt’s first sports-themed slot and it’s a great one. While the payouts are smaller, they are more regular than other slot games. If you have the patience to play this one, we definitely recommend it.

Bench Warmer Football Girls

The only way to beat the excitement of slots and football is with the addition of beautiful women. Bench Warmer Football Girls combines all three to make the ultimate slot game.

This five-reel, 30 payline slot game has bets that range from £0.01 up to £150. With the Bench Warmer feature, you get a special gift when you get three or more Bench Warmer symbols. If you’re lucky enough to get at least three Bench Warmer symbols, you’ll be prompted to select your favorite team, then you will get ten free spins.

Euro Golden Cup

Euro Golden Cup is another fantastic football-themed online slot game. With so many features, you could play this game for hours without getting bored.

There are also countless ways to enhance your gaming experience. If a flag shows up simultaneously on the first and fifth reels, you will get a trophy and you can take advantage of the Play Maker Free Spin Feature. Along with the free spins, you get stacked wilds.

If you make it to the second level of the game, you get ten free spins with striker targets. If you keep on winning and make it to the final level, you reach Play Maker, Striker, or Penalty Shootout. That’s pretty exciting for football fans!

Goool !!

Goool !! Is an especially great option for beginners. If you don’t have a lot of experience with slot games but love football and want to try your lock with a few spins, Goool !! Is a great game to get you going.

This more classically designed game only has a wild a free spins bonus round, so it’s no surprise that gamers looking for a more simple slot experience gravitate toward Goool !!.

That being said, the game still offers 25 play lines and an RTP of 97.01% so you can play with a high level of confidence and enjoy your time online.

The Champions

If you are looking for a slot game that more closely resembles an actual football game, The Champions is a great option. This video slot created by Pragmatic Play was designed to be progressive in that every goal you score gives you more momentum and adds to your multipliers. You can earn a multiplier up to 20x!

You can also shoot penalty shots which give you five shots. If you win all three shots, you get a 100x multiplier for your next bet.

For football fans and slot fans alike, The Champions is a must-play!

Football Carnival

Football Carnival by Playtech was originally based on the theme of the Football World Cup 2014. You can enjoy this entertaining football-themed slot game in free play mode or in real cash mode. In real cash mode, you get 5 reels and 50 paylines.

What we particularly like about Football Carnival is that there are four players representing four countries. The four players show up as stacked symbols that cover just two-reel positions. The pitch side view and Brazil’s Sugarloaf Mountain are the other stacked symbols.

As you play, you will see additional symbols like a yellow and green ball, the Brazilian flag, Football Carnival logo scatter, beautiful Brazilian women, and so much more.

While playing Football Carnival, you can trigger a free spin bonus game that gives you 10 free spins and a 2x multiplier that increases by 1x with each additional free spin. While you play the free spin bonus game, you receive an extra wild in the center of the middle reel.

Play Responsibility

Anytime we mention gambling or playing games online that involve real money, we encourage you to play responsibility. Be aware of the rules of the game and play within your means. Most importantly, remember to have fun!