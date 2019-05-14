Pep Guardiola eyeing four-man £200m transfer shortlist to bolster Man City squad

Man City are one more win away from a domestic treble this season, but reports claim that they will still look to strengthen the squad this summer.

Pep Guardiola’s men successfully defended their Premier League title crown on Sunday, while they have already secured the League Cup.

They’ll hope to add the FA Cup to the collection this weekend when they face Watford at Wembley, but based on the report below, they aren’t going to rest and rely on their current group, as they will reportedly try to strengthen Guardiola’s squad in key areas this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, their transfer shortlist consists of four names, and those are Rodri, Luka Jovic, Matthijs de Ligt and Houssem Aouar. Should Man City be successful in those touted pursuits, it could cost them up to £200m to bring in their desired reinforcements, as per the report.

On one hand, it could be argued that Guardiola simply doesn’t need too many new faces given the quality and depth already at his disposal, which has seen the Premier League champions compete on multiple fronts this year.

However, key stalwarts such as Vincent Kompany, Fernandinho and David Silva are all on the wrong side of 30, and while they have proven this season that they still have plenty left in the tank, long-term replacements will eventually be needed to keep City top of the pile and challenging in Europe.

In turn, the signings of De Ligt, Rodri and Aouar in particular would make sense to strengthen the spine of the squad, while Jovic could add much needed firepower to lessen the burden on Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus moving forward.

City are seemingly in a brilliant position at the moment, as they have got a hugely talented squad already at Guardiola’s disposal, and they can now calmly plan ahead and bring in crucial additions to address key issues rather than panic buy further down the line.