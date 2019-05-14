Talks this week: Journo provides huge update on Rafael Benitez’s Newcastle future amid Celtic links

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez does not look like he’ll be leaving the club to take over at Celtic, according to journalist Keith Downie.

Providing a big update on Benitez’s Newcastle future in the tweet below, Downie explains that the Spanish tactician is set for talks with the NUFC hierarchy this week over a new contract.

A number of Celtic-supporting friends asking about Rafa Benítez ‘link’ to their manager vacancy. Rafa meeting Newcastle bosses this week hoping to agree a new contract, plus his current wages make Celtic a non-starter. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) May 14, 2019

On top of that, the former Liverpool and Chelsea boss’ wage demands look likely to put him out of Celtic’s reach.

The Scottish giants could do with a new big-name appointment after the blow of losing Brendan Rodgers to Leicester City in the middle of this season.

Benitez could have been seen as a fairly realistic target, but it does seem he’ll be staying at St James’ Park after all.

The 59-year-old remains highly regarded in the footballing world, and has done fine work in difficult conditions at Newcastle.

Fans will likely be pleased to learn he’s open to extending his stay with the Magpies.