Real Madrid president says yes to €120m Gareth Bale transfer bid as Man United and Tottenham look set to miss out

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly not hesitated to accept a huge offer for Gareth Bale from an unnamed Chinese Super League club.

According to Don Balon, the Wales international now just has to agree to the move after the club came in with a €120million bid for him.

This looks to put the prospect of Bale moving to Manchester United or Tottenham in doubt as Don Balon claim neither of those teams were ready to pay enough for the 29-year-old.

It remains to be seen if this will prove a sensible approach from the Premier League pair, with Bale perhaps now looking past his best after a difficult time at the Bernabeu.

Despite being one of the most exciting players in the world in his first spell with Tottenham, Bale has never quite reached that level of performance in his time in La Liga.

The former Southampton youngster may no longer be able to cut it at the highest level as he approaches his 30s and could perhaps do well to move to a lower level and bag himself one final big contract in China.

Still, United could have done with a signing like Bale as an upgrade on Chilean flop Alexis Sanchez, while Spurs also surely need to strengthen after a lack of recent transfer activity.