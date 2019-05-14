Ex-Red names classy Prem star who could be keen on Liverpool transfer

Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has singled out Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves as one player who could be keen on a transfer to Anfield this summer.

Watch below as Collymore discusses the calibre of player the Reds could pursue to build on this hugely impressive season which has ultimately seen the club narrowly miss out on Premier League glory.

Collymore and fellow pundit Steve McMahon generally agree that Liverpool cannot go after some of the big names from big clubs that their rivals can.

However, Neves is a quality performer who’s shown what he can do at a smaller club and makes sense as a Virgil van Dijk or Sadio Mane-esque signing for LFC.

The Portugal international has certainly had a fine first season in the top flight and seems like a player who could make that step up to a big six club in the very near future.

At the age of 22, Neves has his best years ahead of him as well, and seems like the style of footballer who’d improve tremendously under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

“Players from around Europe will have seen the atmosphere this year and the type of football,” Collymore told Stadium Astro.

“One who will be looking is Ruben Neves. He’s been on the radar of several clubs, a playmaker.

“He doesn’t score as many goals as he should but scores worldies.

“Neves is the kind of guy you’d get on the ball in the final third and he has the vision of David Silva.”