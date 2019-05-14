AC Milan continue to pursue Champions League qualification this season, and whether it ends in success or not, it’s claimed key changes could be made this summer.

The Rossoneri are relying on either Atalanta or Inter to slip up in the final two games of the Serie A season as a recent slump in form has taken their fate out of their hands.

Nevertheless, having picked up back-to-back wins over Bologna and Fiorentina, they will hope to claim a further six points against Frosinone and SPAL to continue to put the pressure on their rivals.

One area of the Milan squad which has consistently been a source of real frustration for supporters for many years has been the midfield, with a lack of world-class quality and depth arguably holding the Italian giants back.

While there are other concerns in the current group, namely the lack of quality depth in the wide positions, it appears as though Milan will focus on the heart of the side this summer.

As noted by MilanNews.it, Riccardo Montolivo, Jose Mauri and Andrea Bertolacci could all be on their way out of the San Siro at the end of the season, while there are some question marks hanging over both Franck Kessie and Lucas Biglia.

It’s added that the latter pair could stay on despite speculation suggesting an exit, while Lucas Paqueta will be a pivotal figure moving forward having made a positive impact since his January arrival.

Should at least three midfielders leave, that will leave a major void for Milan to fill, and Stefano Sensi, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Sandro Tonali, Amadou Diawara, Alfred Duncan and Nicolo Barella are all specifically mentioned as potential transfer targets this summer.

Tonali will arguably be the most exciting addition given his qualities and influence for Brescia this season, while the likes of Pellegrini, Sensi and Barella would fit the strategy of the Milan hierarchy in recent times as they’ve got a strong nucleus of young Italian players.

Time will tell who officially leaves or arrives, but Milan will certainly hope that they are preparing for Champions League football next season when they get around to making changes to the squad.