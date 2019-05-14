Tottenham hopeful of crucial triple injury boost in time for Liverpool clash

Tottenham will spend the next fortnight preparing for the Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid on June 1.

After their thrilling comeback against Ajax, Mauricio Pochettino’s men are just one win away from a memorable achievement as they look to finally land a major trophy.

SEE MORE: Video: Son Heung-min won uncle of the year during heartwarming final day celebrations for Tottenham

It certainly won’t be easy against Liverpool who pushed Man City to the limit in an enthralling Premier League title race this season, and so Spurs will be desperate to be as close to having a fully fit squad as possible.

According to The Guardian, they could receive positive news as Jan Vertonghen, Harry Kane and Harry Winks are all said to be in contention to return in time to face the Merseyside giants at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Nevertheless, it will be a tough decision for Pochettino to make, as depending on how much training they get under their belts ahead of the showdown, he may not want to risk starting them if they are still lacking sharpness which could hinder their chances of winning.

The level of influence and quality that Kane and Vertonghen in particular possess though will surely make it impossible for him to not include them in his plans with regards to the starting line-up, and so it remains to be seen how they continue to recover in the coming weeks.

Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered their own disappointment at the weekend after finishing second in the title race, and so they will be equally as desperate to land a major honour in the form of another European Cup.

With that in mind, they’ll be hopeful that Spurs aren’t at full strength, although from a neutral stand-point, it promises to be a fascinating and entertaining encounter between the two sides if they are both at their best.