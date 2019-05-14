Video: Liverpool legend Carragher leads boozy end of season celebrations singing club songs on stage

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher enjoyed a knees-up with supporters at an end of season bash, showing off his versatile vocal range.

Jurgen Klopp’s men finished second in the Premier League on 97 points, just one behind eventual champions Manchester City after a thrilling title race.

Despite ultimately missing out on domestic silverware, the Reds’ final tally was the third highest in the history of the competition and they still have a Champions League final against Tottenham to look forward to in June.

Club legend Carragher was certainly in the mood to party following Liverpool’s 2-0 final day win over Wolves, leading boozy celebrations at an end of season event by singing club songs on stage with a band – beer in hand.

Check out the Carragher’s hilarious antics below, via Twitter.