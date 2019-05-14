Video: Ronaldo shows off vintage dribbling skills for Juventus with dazzling run from half-way line against Roma

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years during a Serie A clash with Roma, sprinting half the length of the pitch to tee up Paulo Dybala.

The Bianconeri succumbed to a rare domestic defeat at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, as Roma ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Alessandro Florenzi and Edin Dzeko.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side are already champions and several players were perhaps guilty of taking their foot off the gas against Claudio Ranieri’s outfit, but not Ronaldo.

The Portuguese striker tried his best to carve out clear cut chances for the visitors and even showed off his vintage dribbling skills with a dazzling run from the halfway line early in the first half.

The 34-year-old, who was famed for his ability to ghost past defenders in the earlier stages of career, showed he can still turn on the afterburners when required, leaving four Roma players bamboozled before setting up Dybala, whose eventual shot was saved.

Check out Ronaldo in full flow below, via Twitter.

Ronaldo setting the ball up for Dybala with some superb run there. I’ve seen this many times! pic.twitter.com/DFsuW7BD65 — Idris (@Crhedrys) May 12, 2019

Ronaldo puts it on a plate for Dybala with a brilliant run but he bottles it… ???? pic.twitter.com/SuKZszz6eV — Kuda ? (@KudaV2) May 12, 2019