Zidane aiming to seal major €85 million transfer deal for Arsenal superstar to replace Bale at Real Madrid

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is ready to target Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang to replace Gareth Bale in his current squad.

The Welshman has endured a testing 2018-19 campaign, despite initial hopes he would step up to the plate after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus last summer.

The 29-year-old has struggled to help Madrid fight for major titles this season and Zidane has dropped him from their last two La Liga matches.

As per Metro Sport, the Frenchman even hinted Bale could move on when the transfer window opens after Madrid’s 3-1 defeat to Real Sociedad over the weekend, as he told reporters: “It’s clear what I’ve done this weekend. We’ll see what I do next week and what happens next year. He’s fine physically.”

According to Diario Gol, Zidane has already identified the man to fill Bale’s boots in the event he leaves the club and is aiming to seal a major transfer deal for Arsenal’s Aubameyang – who is currently valued at around €85 million.

The Gabon forward has been nothing short of a revelation for the Gunners since his 2018 move from Borussia Dortmund, scoring 32 goals in 49 Premier League matches in total.

The 29-year-old earned the golden boot in the English top flight this season, sharing the award with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane on 22 goals.

Madrid still have Karim Benzema on their books, who has hit 29 goals across all competitions this term, but at 31-years-of-age, his days as the club’s main striker are numbered.

Aubameyang’s current deal at Emirates Stadium is not due to expire until 2021, but if Madrid came in with a large enough offer, they might be tempted to cash in on a prized asset while they still can.

However, losing the Gabonese superstar would be a huge blow for the Gunners, especially given his profitable partnership up front with Alexandre Lacazette and thusly, this particular deal would appear to be a long-shot for Madrid heading into the summer window.