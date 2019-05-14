Zinedine Zidane could offload unwanted €210m Real Madrid trio to Euro giants

Real Madrid have endured a miserable campaign this year, and it’s expected that Zinedine Zidane will oversee major changes to his squad this summer.

As well as crashing out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey, Los Blancos sit 18 points adrift of La Liga champions Barcelona heading into the final weekend of the campaign.

In turn, not only are they set to end the season empty-handed, but they are some way off their rivals in their bid to win trophies.

With that in mind, speculation has been relentless heading closer to the summer transfer window that Zidane will oversee a squad overhaul this summer to get them back competing after returning for a second stint in charge at the Bernabeu earlier this season.

As noted by Sky Sports, they’ve already moved to address their defensive woes with the signing of Eder Militao from Porto, but having mustered just 63 goals in 37 league games this year, they will undoubtedly be looking to bolster their attack too.

To do that, they will arguably have to raise funds through player sales while simulataneously creating space in the squad, and Le Parisien report that Isco, Toni Kroos and Gareth Bale could be on their way out with a €210m valuation placed on the trio in total as Paris Saint-Germain are linked with a triple swoop.

The title of the report even refers to the trio as the ‘undesirables of Real’.

Zidane will of course have to be careful that he doesn’t axe too much quality, depth and experience from his squad, as that trio of superstars have been a fundamental part of their success in recent years.

Nevertheless, the French tactician may well feel it’s time to freshen things up with players who can offer a different dynamic moving forward, and so it remains to be seen if PSG opt to take advantage of that situation and swoop for three of their top stalwarts to build a squad capable of finally challenging in Europe.