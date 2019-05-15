Barcelona ready £130m bid to beat Real Madrid in transfer race for Manchester United superstar

Barcelona are preparing a lucrative offer for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in recent weeks.

The Daily Mail reports the World Cup winner is open to leaving Old Trafford this summer after a hugely disappointing 2018-19 campaign which has seen his reputation take a hammering.

The 26-year-old fell out with Jose Mourinho in the first half of the season before enjoying a resurgence under his successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just after Christmas, only to suffer another dramatic dip in form between March and May.

The Independent reports that Real Madrid have held initial talks with United representatives over a possible deal for Pogba but they may now face stiff competition for his signature from a major rival.

According to Italian publication Tuttosport via the Daily Mail, Barcelona are ready to bid £130 million in order to beat Madrid in the race for the Manchester United superstar.

The Blaugrana are willing to offload Ivan Raktitic in order to raise extra funds for Pogba, in the hope he can be lured to Camp Nou when the market reopens.

The Frenchman is clearly unhappy at Old Trafford at the moment and his departure seems inevitable, but it remains to be seen which La Liga giant he decides to pledge his future to.

Madrid are in desperate need of reinforcements after a turbulent season which has seen them fall out of contention for major trophies, while Barca will be aiming to bounce back after a shocking Champions League exit at the hands of Liverpool.

Pogba has the attributes to add a new dimension to either squad, but in order to achieve his true potential, he will surely have to address concerns over his attitude which have blighted his club career in recent years.

The mercurial midfielder has certainly failed to live up to expectations during his second stint in Manchester and the Red Devils would be wise to cash in when a bidding war inevitably breaks out later in the year.