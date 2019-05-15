Video: Chelsea youngster Mason Mount stuns Leeds with crucial goal for Derby

Derby County have gone 2-1 up away to Leeds United this evening and levelled it to 2-2 on aggregate in the Championship playoff semi-final.

Chelsea youngster Mason Mount, on loan at Derby this season, has scored what could be a crucial goal for Frank Lampard’s side with a superb finish.

Watch the Mount goal video above as the Blues starlet takes the pass in his stride before firing in a brilliantly controlled shot despite being in a tight position.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be impressed by their promising young attacking midfielder, who has generally looked the real deal for much of his loan spell with Derby.