Menu

Video: Chelsea youngster Mason Mount stuns Leeds with crucial goal for Derby

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Derby County have gone 2-1 up away to Leeds United this evening and levelled it to 2-2 on aggregate in the Championship playoff semi-final.

Chelsea youngster Mason Mount, on loan at Derby this season, has scored what could be a crucial goal for Frank Lampard’s side with a superb finish.

Watch the Mount goal video above as the Blues starlet takes the pass in his stride before firing in a brilliantly controlled shot despite being in a tight position.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be impressed by their promising young attacking midfielder, who has generally looked the real deal for much of his loan spell with Derby.

More Stories Mason Mount