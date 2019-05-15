Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly keen to take Eden Hazard’s number ten shirt if the Belgian completes a transfer to Real Madrid this summer.

According to L’Equipe, the Blues forward could be officially announced as a Real Madrid player after the Europa League final in two weeks’ time.

Hazard would be a big loss for Chelsea, but it seems Hudson-Odoi fancies his chances of replacing the 28-year-old next season.

According to Goal, the England international’s CFC future remains in some doubt, but he’s open to staying at Stamford Bridge if he’s given the chance to replace Hazard and take his shirt number.

Hudson-Odoi has shown himself to be a real talent this season and could undoubtedly have a big future at Chelsea.

However, it may be a bit early for him to be talking himself up as an heir to a world class player like Hazard.

Chelsea fans, though, would be glad to see an academy player promoted to such a big role after so many expensive flops recently signed by their club while youngsters have been overlooked.

Big names like Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah were let go at a young age by the Blues and have gone on to shine for their Premier League rivals.