Video: Journalist names connection that could help Chelsea secure transfer of £100m Hazard replacement

Chelsea are reportedly considering a transfer move for Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho as a replacement for Eden Hazard this summer.

That’s according to BBC Sport’s David Ornstein, who explains in the video below that the Blues often do deals with Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian.

"Despite reports to the contrary, Hazard to Real is not done"@BBCSport_David has the latest on the Belgian's suggested move from #CFC. Listen live ?

???: https://t.co/0kUniWPgQm #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/LeJIQ4rWoV — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) May 14, 2019

It could be that that connection will give Chelsea the edge in that transfer deal, with other top clubs surely likely to be interested in Coutinho if he becomes available.

Sport have claimed the Brazil international is available for £100million this summer after struggling at the Nou Camp, but his world class form in his time at Liverpool could persuade CFC he’s worth paying the money for.

Ornstein does add, however, that Hazard to Real Madrid is not yet a done deal despite so many reports suggesting so, such as L’Equipe.