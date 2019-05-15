Video: Leeds edge closer to playoff final after Stuart Dallas goal vs Derby County

Leeds United have taken a major step in their promotion dream with a Stuart Dallas goal to give them a 1-0 lead against Derby County tonight.

That makes it 2-0 on aggregate to Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the Championship playoff semi-final, with Aston Villa awaiting them at Wembley on 27th May.

"One giant step closer…" Stuart Dallas has Leeds marching towards Wembley ? Watch the @SkyBetChamp play-off semi-final second leg live on Sky Sports Football: https://t.co/zUmZbbyVzZ pic.twitter.com/rPvDNwht3H — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 15, 2019

Leeds have not been back in the Premier League since their relegation in 2004, but remain one of the biggest and most historic clubs in the country.

Bielsa is also a world-renowned coach and would be a joy to have in the English top flight if he and his side can put Derby to bed this evening.