Video: Derby make it 1-1 vs Leeds thanks to comical defensive blunder

Derby County have made it 1-1 against Leeds United at Elland Road tonight and look to be back in this Championship semi-final playoff tie.

Watch the goal video below as Jack Marriott pounced on some absolutely horrendous Leeds defending to make it 1-1 on the night and reduce the deficit to 2-1 on aggregate.

A place in the playoff final against Aston Villa at Wembley is up for grabs for these players tonight, with Leeds looking to return to the Premier League for the first time in 15 years.

However, Derby have shown they’re no pushovers and have given the home side a real scare here after they looked to have made the perfect start by going ahead early on.