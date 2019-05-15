€35m Barcelona ace linked with shock summer transfer to the Premier League

Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo has reportedly received offers from Premier League clubs, with a surprise Camp Nou exit on the horizon.

The 25-year-old has been a standout performer for Ernesto Valverde’s side this season, racking up 43 appearances across all competitions.

The Portuguese right-back has shared a spot in the starting XI with Sergi Roberto but believes he deserves to be the first choice after a string of impressive displays over the last 12 months.

According to Marca, Semedo has been linked with a shock summer transfer to the Premier League but has not yet made a final decision regarding his future.

The Spanish publication states Barcelona have received offers in the region of €35 million for the full-back, who could depart if he is not given assurances over his position in the squad.

Semedo moved to the Camp Nou from Benfica in 2017 and has since established himself as an important player in a team full of world-class performers, earning plenty of praise from supporters and experts.

Not only is the Portuguese a reliable defender, but he also has the pace and dribbling ability to contribute a great deal in the attack, which makes him a valuable asset for the Spanish champions.

Sergi Roberto, meanwhile, is a more conservative option, technically brilliant but perhaps lacking the same level of flair as his Barca colleague.

Valverde risks losing Semedo if he cannot grant him the role he craves and his loss could be English football’s gain when the market reopens.

It is unclear which Premier League clubs have lodged a formal interest in the mercurial star, but given his age and quality, it would be no surprise if it was one of the top six.

This story is one to keep a close eye on in the coming weeks, with the transfer window set to reopen again at the end of the month and Semedo’s future still very much up in the air.