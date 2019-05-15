Real Madrid relax stance on Eden Hazard transfer from Chelsea because of Liverpool

Real Madrid have reportedly relaxed their plans involving the date for the announcement of the Eden Hazard transfer from Chelsea.

According to L’Equipe, Real had originally planned to make Hazard’s signing official after the Champions League final, which they expected rivals Barcelona to be involved in.

However, Liverpool sprung a real shock on the Catalan giants with a remarkable second-leg comeback, winning 4-0 at Anfield to overturn that 3-0 loss at the Nou Camp in the first game.

And now, L’Equipe claim this means Madrid are in less of a hurry to announce Hazard, as there’s not the same need to try and upstage their rivals.

Still, Liverpool could end up being disappointed if this means Chelsea are put in a stronger position to keep hold of their star player.

The Belgium international has long looked like heading for the Stamford Bridge exit this summer in a move that would no doubt significantly weaken LFC’s rivals.