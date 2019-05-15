European giants make bold transfer approach for disillusioned Manchester City star worth £90m

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich, who have opened talks over a possible summer transfer.

The German ace moved to the Etihad Stadium from Schalke in 2016 and has since racked up 132 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side across all competitions.

The 23-year-old contributed 10 goals and 10 assists in 31 Premier League matches as City successfully defended the title this season, but he has found himself restricted to a role from the bench since the turn of the year.

According to the Daily Record, Sane is frustrated by his standing in Guardiola’s squad at the moment and the pair have not seen eye to eye over the course of the 2018-19 campaign.

Bayern Munich are hoping to capitalise on the situation after making a bold transfer approach for the Germany international, with City already granting the European giants an opportunity to thrash out a contractual agreement – as per Record.

The Bundesliga champions are hopeful of successfully negotiating a deal for Sane, with the disillusioned star currently worth around £90 million – as per Transfermarkt.

Sane has reportedly rejected City’s offers of a contract extension at the Etihad, with his existing deal set to expire in the summer of 2021.

The club’s director of football Txiki Begiristian is tempted to cash in on a prized asset while his value is at its highest and Bayern are first in line to secure his services.

Losing Sane would be a blow for Guardiola’s side, however, they have proved in recent months that there is more than enough depth in the current squad to cover his absence.

City have so many attacking options at their disposal and Raheem Sterling has emerged as one of the finest wingers in Europe in recent seasons.

Sane might struggle to win his place back ahead of the England international but at Bayern, he would surely be a nailed on starter, which makes this particular deal a feasible one for the German giants to pull off later in the year.