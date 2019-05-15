Bid prepared: Barcelona to trigger release clause to beat Man United & Real Madrid to exciting transfer

Barcelona are reportedly set to make their move for Antoine Griezmann by meeting the Atletico Madrid forward’s release clause in what could be a hugely exciting transfer.

The France international is set to be targeted by the Catalan giants with a £108million bid after announcing he would be leaving his current club at the end of this season, according to Sky Sports.

Griezmann could be an ideal signing for Barca to help move the club forward after another season in which they won La Liga rather comfortably, but failed to make strides in the Champions League.

Given that Luis Suarez only scored one Champions League goal all season and is looking past his peak, the signing of Griezmann up front could be crucial to help Ernesto Valverde’s side become real challengers for the trophy next term.

It remains to be seen if other clubs will move for the 28-year-old after he publicly made himself available, with Sport previously linking him as a target for Manchester United.

. @AntoGriezmann: "These five years have been incredible. Thank you very much for everything, I carry you in my heart." pic.twitter.com/uz1jwQj1Sg — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 14, 2019

The Red Devils certainly need a big-name signing like Griezmann as an upgrade on Alexis Sanchez, with the Telegraph also linking them with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Richarlison.

Real Madrid have also been linked with Griezmann by Don Balon, but a controversial move across the Spanish capital may be less realistic.