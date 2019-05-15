Huddersfield set to lose FOUR star players following relegation, with Southampton ready to pounce for quality transfer

Huddersfield Town are reportedly set to lose four of their key players after their recent relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

According to the Yorkshire Post, the club are now going to be stripped for their prized assets as top flight teams hover like vultures to pluck away their best talent.

Aaron Mooy is one of the biggest names looking to be on his way out with a transfer to Southampton, in what looks a hugely promising signing for them.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Jonas Lossl is also heading for the exit door this summer, along with Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre.

One imagines they won’t find it too hard to find new clubs, but this is devastating news for Huddersfield in their bid to rebuild and make it back to the Premier League in the near future.