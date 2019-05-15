Manchester United could Chelsea’s summer as they target transfer of star who wants to replace Eden Hazard

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a potential transfer swoop for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi in what would be an intriguing move.

According to Goal, the Blues youngster is now more open to staying at Chelsea, but he wants to be assured he gets the chance to replace Eden Hazard, and is even after the Belgian’s number 10 shirt.

Hazard continues to be strongly linked with Real Madrid after months of uncertainty over his future, with L’Equipe reporting a deal could be close and announced after this month’s Europa League final.

The 28-year-old would be a big loss for Chelsea, but in Hudson-Odoi they have an immensely talented young attacker who could go on to have a great career.

It’s little surprise then that Man Utd are also fans of him, according to Goal, with the Daily Star having also previously linked the Red Devils with him and other attacking players like Jadon Sancho.

Hudson-Odoi may lack experience at the highest level, but he’s shown glimpses of real talent this season and the 18-year-old could easily be an upgrade on Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial already.