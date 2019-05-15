Tottenham complete first signing of the summer on three-year deal

Tottenham have reportedly moved quickly to make their first signing of the summer by bringing in Norwegian wonderkid Isak Solberg on a three-year deal.

The 15-year-old goalkeeper is heading for a transfer to north London, initially to link up with their academy, according to Norwegian outlet Stavanger Aftenblad, as translated by Spurs Web.

Tottenham fans probably won’t get a good look at their new player for some time, but he looks a very promising one to keep an eye on for the future.

Mauricio Pochettino has generally done well previously in identifying and recruiting young talent in the transfer market, whilst also making use of the Spurs academy by making Harry Kane and Harry Winks key parts of the first-team in recent times.

It could well be that Solberg one day gets a similar opportunity as he now prepares to continue his development in the Tottenham youth system.

After a quiet transfer window last summer, however, Spurs fans will no doubt be hoping for more than this in terms of names coming in in the months to come.