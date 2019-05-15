(Photos) World Cup winner ATTACKED by hooligans in post-match brawl

World Cup winner Kevin Grosskreutz has reportedly been the victim of a horrific attack on the field by football hooligans in a lower-league game in Germany.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who used to play for Borussia Dortmund and who was a member of Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning squad, got involved in a fight that included young kids.

It is not entirely clear what sparked these nasty scenes, but the Sun report Grosskreutz was trying to help stop some kids being beaten up when he intervened.

He told Ruhr news: “I went there because I saw 20 people running from them towards the crowd.

“I wanted to settle it down and said: ‘S**t there are children there! Stop it!’

“We hope for a peaceful outcome of the discussions after the game.”