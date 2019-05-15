Club legend explains why Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would be perfect manager for his old side

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could well become a man in-demand very soon after another excellent season at Anfield.

The German tactician has surpassed all expectations in the last couple of years, taking the Reds to two Champions League finals in a row and coming so close to pipping this legendary Manchester City team to the Premier League title, missing out by just a point on their best ever tally for a single league campaign.

Liverpool fans will hope there’s no chance of Klopp abandoning them any time soon, but it may get harder and harder to fight off the speculation, with Calciomercato recently linking the former Borussia Dortmund boss as one of Juventus’ targets if Massimiliano Allegri leaves in the summer.

Marchisio accepts this is unlikely, however, and is also a fan of Allegri, though he could not hide his admiration for Klopp as he explained why he could be absolutely ideal for the club he left last summer.

“The one coach I would want if Allegri goes is Klopp,” Marchisio told Tuttosport, as translated by Forza Italian Football.

“However, he is one coach that cannot be had.

“I love his game to death, and his way of playing football. He would do very well in the Italian game.

“But if Allegri stays, I wouldn’t see anything wrong with it, because he is a coach that always wins, and that doesn’t come cheap.”