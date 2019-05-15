Official soon: Chelsea decide on risky new manager appointment as Maurizio Sarri nears sack and potential Serie A return

Chelsea are reportedly set to bring in Derby County boss Frank Lampard as their next manager to replace Maurizio Sarri.

A surprise report emerging in Italy tonight suggests this risky change could be close to going through after being planned by Chelsea for some time.

According to Sport Mediaset, former Blues midfielder Lampard is already ‘booked’ in to replace Sarri in a deal that could be official soon, with Sarri set to be shown the door and possibly return to Serie A as he eyes potential jobs at AC Milan or Roma.

Sarri has had a difficult first season at Stamford Bridge, failing to win fans over with his style of play, with results not great either despite the club rather fortuitously finishing third in the Premier League.

Chelsea could also still win the Europa League final against Arsenal later this month, but it seems Lampard’s fine work with Derby could earn him a big move back to his old club.

The former England international remains a CFC legend and one of the very finest players of the Premier League era, and it would be intriguing to see if he could forge a successful managerial career in west London as well.

Lampard is only in his first season in management, but has done well to take Derby to the playoff final with a thrilling win over Leeds at Elland Road on Wednesday night.