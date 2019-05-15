Liverpool ace deeply concerned about Anfield future as he considers surprise transfer

Liverpool youngster Bobby Duncan is reportedly ‘deeply concerned’ about his future at the club and could seek a transfer away.

The 17-year-old forward, who is the cousin of former Reds captain and club legend Steven Gerrard, has looked hugely promising at youth level since joining from Manchester City.

And while the player surely has time on his side at such a young age, it seems he’s already unsure over his prospects due to plenty of high class competition in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

According to the Daily Mail, this could lead to him already looking for a surprise move abroad, in a possible attempt to try to replicate the success of young English players like Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson, who’ve shone in the Bundesliga.

This could be a worry for Liverpool, however, who will want to be seen as a good place for the world’s best youngsters to be as they lack the financial power of super clubs like City, and big boys from abroad like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a big recent success story from the LFC academy, while Rhian Brewster has also looked close to a first-team breakthrough at points.

Still, the Mail report that Duncan could be one big prospect the Merseyside giants risk losing soon.