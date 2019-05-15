Jurgen Klopp lines up transfers of two versatile stars for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not planning a big summer transfer window of spending, according to trusted BBC Sport journalist David Ornstein.

The BBC man is well known for being one of the most in-the-know in the game when it comes to club’s transfer plans, but does not have particularly exciting news for Reds fans in that department ahead of this summer.

In the video below, Ornstein explains that Klopp is primarily looking to add depth to his squad rather than improve on the first XI he has.

In fairness, Klopp has a point, with his LFC side coming within just a point of champions Manchester City this season on the club’s best-ever points total, whilst also having a second Champions League final in a row to look forward to this year.

Instead of improving on what he has, Klopp is said to be interested in replacing Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge, most likely with versatile players who can fill in in a number of areas in the squad, rather than specialists to challenge for these roles.

Ornstein adds that Divock Origi will most likely be staying at Anfield, even if it means the club risk losing him on a free transfer at the end of next season.