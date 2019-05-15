Jurgen Klopp poised to clear out NINE Liverpool players in mass summer sale

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could be ready to sell as many as nine players in this summer’s transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds could do with fine-tuning their squad and may also need to sell before they can buy ahead of next season, as they lack the resources of their rivals like Manchester City and Manchester United.

This could mean a large number of young players and loanees being cleared out by Klopp, with Ryan Kent among those who could be sold permanently, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Among the others who could go are Sheyi Ojo, Rafael Camacho, Nathaniel Clyne, Simon Mignolet, Harry Wilson, Ovie Ejaria, Taiwo Ayoniyi and Marko Grujic.

The report suggests this could in theory help LFC raise as much as £100million to add to their transfer kitty.

This could be smart business by the Merseyside giants, who have done well to cash in on young players by putting them in the shop window in loan moves in a similar strategy that has worked well for Chelsea down the years.