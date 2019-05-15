Liverpool starlet sends heartfelt goodbye to the club as he announces transfer away on Twitter

Liverpool youngster Bobby Adekanye has announced on Twitter that he’ll be leaving the club in the next transfer window.

The 20-year-old is out of contract at Anfield this summer and it now seems he’s going to move on for a new challenge elsewhere.

In his statement below, Adekanye does not make it clear where he’ll be heading to next, but Calciomercato have previously linked him as a target for Serie A club Lazio.

With a first-team place perhaps not looking immediately achievable for the young forward, it could be for the best for him to try making his breakthrough at a new team.

Still, it’s clear from his parting message above that LFC will continue to mean a lot to him as he thanked the players and various coaches he’s worked with in his time on Merseyside.

Liverpool have become known for promoting young players and using their academy, but it seems Adekanye won’t be one of the next players to follow the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Rhian Brewster into the plans of first-team manager Jurgen Klopp.