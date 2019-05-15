Juventus legend tries to lure Jurgen Klopp away from Liverpool with HUGE compliment to Reds boss

Juventus legend and former Italian World Cup winner Alessandro Del Piero has suggested he thinks Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a better manager than Pep Guardiola.

Both of the Premier League’s top two managers have been linked with the Juve job in recent times, with some feeling Massimiliano Allegri has taken the side as far as he can.

Del Piero certainly seems to be favouring Klopp and has made that clear with a huge compliment to the German tactician for the job he’s done at Anfield.

Speaking to Sky Italy, he said: “Klopp or Guardiola? Let’s take both of them to Italy.

“Guardiola has taught many, he has inspired so many players. We are talking about two managers with different personalities, let’s say Klopp is more a coach of the future.

“His attitude towards the media in more or less difficult situations proves it. I remember how he faced the post-Champions final. Usually one is always quite angry after losing a final, but he dealt with it all everything differently.

“I must say that this attitude has given a different freshness and his team proves it. They have energy and enthusiasm.

“With all due respect to Liverpool, there are not only big stars, we can certainly say that Klopp has improved many of them.”