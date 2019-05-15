Real Madrid cool Sadio Mane transfer pursuit after Liverpool request

Real Madrid have reportedly cooled their interest in the possible transfer of Liverpool forward Sadio Mane to go after Eintracht Frankfurt starlet Luka Jovic instead.

This is because during talks with Liverpool, the Reds asked about signing exciting young Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior as part of the deal, according to Don Balon.

Real were not keen to let the highly-rated teenager leave, as he’s shown this season that he surely has a big future at the Bernabeu.

This is a blow for the Spanish giants, however, as Mane also seems like he could have been an ideal purchase for the club to help them bounce back next season after this hugely disappointing campaign.

The Senegal international has been world class for Liverpool, and they’ll certainly be relieved to keep hold of him.

Jovic, meanwhile, looks a fine alternative for Zinedine Zidane’s side, with the young Serbian looking a real goal machine this season, netting 27 goals in all competitions at the age of just 21.