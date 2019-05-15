PSG set sights on ambitious Liverpool transfer raid

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino is reportedly a transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel this summer.

However, there is no chance the Reds would even contemplate selling such an important player, according to BBC Sport.

Firmino has been superb for Liverpool since he joined the club, taking his game up a level last season and this year to become one of the finest all-round attacking players in Europe.

It’s easy to see why the versatile Brazilian would have an admirer in Tuchel, whose managerial philosophy is similar to that of LFC boss Jurgen Klopp.

Firmino could in many ways be seen as a better fit for Tuchel’s PSG than Neymar, with the Liverpool man offering more in terms of team play and work rate.

Still, fans of the Merseyside giants will be pleased to hear that this seems an unlikely transfer and probably not a saga worth worrying too much about.

Liverpool desperately need to keep this immensely talented squad together after coming so close to Premier League glory this season, whilst also making it to the Champions League final for the second year in a row.