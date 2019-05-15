Manchester United youngster Dean Henderson is reportedly confident he can challenge David de Gea for his first-team spot next season.

According to the Manchester Evening News, it is not yet entirely certain what will happen with the goalkeeping situation at Old Trafford next term.

The report suggests Henderson is perhaps most likely to spend another season on loan with Sheffield United, whom he helped win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League this year.

However, if he does end up staying at Man Utd, it could be that he’ll get a chance to edge De Gea out of the first-team picture after the Spanish shot-stopper’s big drop in form towards the end of 2018/19.

Henderson has shone in his time with SUFC, and looks a player capable of one day becoming a key player for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The MEN also report on interest from Paris Saint-Germain in De Gea, so that could also be a way in for Henderson to become the club’s number one.

United have a proud history of promoting players from their academy, but this seems like one of the boldest moves they could make given how important De Gea has been for the club for so long.

However, it seems like it might well be the best time to make a change in goal as the former Atletico Madrid man looks to be heading into decline, as even the best do eventually.