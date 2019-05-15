Manchester United line up £50m double transfer raid on Prem club, with one surprise target

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a summer transfer window swoop for two Crystal Palace players – with one surprise.

According to the Sun, the Red Devils want to add Palace defensive duo Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Patrick van Aanholt to their squad this summer, with the latter a bit of a strange choice.

The report suggests United could land both for around £50million, with Wan-Bissaka making sense as a target after his fine form at Selhurst Park this season.

The 21-year-old looks a real talent and could be ideal as a long-term replacement for Antonio Valencia as he leaves Old Trafford at the end of his contract.

However, a move for Van Aanholt makes little sense, given that the left-back is now 28 years of age and has never really looked anything like an outstanding performer at this level.

The Dutchman has been solid enough in spells with Sunderland and now with Palace, but he in no way looks a Man Utd player.

Disgruntled MUFC fans will surely be unimpressed if this move goes through as the club looks in need of showing far more ambition in the transfer market this summer after a dire campaign saw them finish trophyless and in 6th place in the league table.