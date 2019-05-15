Manchester United chief to block Solskjaer from selling his favourite player

Manchester United chairman Joel Glazer is reportedly a huge fan of Anthony Martial, meaning the Frenchman’s future at Old Trafford is safe in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Despite the Metro reporting of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s concern over Martial, it seems the 23-year-old is unlikely to be sold any time soon as he is Glazer’s favourite player, according to the Daily Mirror.

This may not go down too well with United fans, with many supporters of the club already concerned about the lack of true footballing knowledge coming from the top.

MUFC are not the force they once were and have fallen behind their rivals in terms of recruitment and overall strategy.

And while Martial has also been something of a favourite among Red Devils supporters for some time, there’s no escaping the fact that he’s had another disappointing season.

Despite showing flashes of brilliance as usual, the France international has struggled for consistency and does not look like fulfilling the potential he initially showed as a youngster.

Martial ended the season with just one goal in his final eleven games