Neymar wants to play with Man United’s Paul Pogba as well as transfers of Liverpool & Chelsea stars at Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has reportedly requested some big-name signings if he is to seal a transfer to Real Madrid.

The former Barcelona forward is seemingly ready to move back to La Liga to Barca’s bitter rivals, but Don Balon claim he has some demands if he is to make the move to the Bernabeu.

The report claims Neymar is friends with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and wants to play with him at Real Madrid, and that may not be the only Premier League raid he has in mind.

Don Balon add that he’s happy with the club’s pursuit of Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, and that he’d also like them to sign Liverpool front-man Roberto Firmino.

It remains to be seen if even a powerhouse like Madrid can pull off signings like Neymar, Hazard, Pogba and Firmino all in one summer, but they certainly could do with that kind of a rebuild.

The Spanish giants have endured a difficult 2018/19 campaign and urgently need to revamp this squad that’s badly failed to cope with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

This could be bad news for the Premier League, however, as the likes of United, Chelsea and Liverpool won’t want to lose their best players just as English clubs start to show real signs of dominance with their performances in Europe this season.