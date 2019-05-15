Pochettino’s plan to sell key Tottenham duo to Juventus represents huge transfer blow for Man United

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is aiming to freshen up his squad, with Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld touted for moves to Juventus.

The Lilywhites have not signed any new players since Lucas Moura was brought in from Paris Saint Germain in January 2018, but that trend is expected to end this summer.

Spurs have secured a place in the Premier League’s top four and reached the Champions League final this season, but Pochettino is aware reinforcements will be needed in order to take another step forward next year.

However, according to Calcio Mercato, the Argentine boss is plotting to sell key duo Trippier and Alderweirld before bringing in any new players, having identified the need for a clearout at the back.

Tottenham have reportedly offered both men to Juventus and the two clubs are in the process of negotiating deals, starting with Alderweireld.

Juve are prepared to meet the £30 million buy-out clause in Belgian centre-back’s contract and will turn their attention to Trippier thereafter, who they see as the ideal replacement for the outgoing Joao Cancelo – as per Calcio Mercato.

Pochettino’s plan could represent a huge blow to Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window, given the fact they have been heavily linked with the Spurs defenders in recent months.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Trippier was recently named as a potential target for Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is gearing up for a squad overhaul this summer.

Alderweireld, meanwhile, has been touted for a £25 million switch to Old Trafford since April – as Talk Sport reports – with only one year remaining on his current contract at Spurs.

It now appears the United will fail to land either man when the market reopens, with Tottenham clearly preferring not to sell to a direct rival and Juventus could now be on the verge of a major double transfer deal.

This story is one to keep an eye on in the coming weeks, with speculation mounting as the 2018-19 campaign reaches its final conclusion.