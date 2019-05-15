Manchester United are reportedly making good progress in talks over the transfer of exciting Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki.

Still only 15 years of age, this huge prospect is already attracting big interest from several top European sides, among those Man Utd, according to Foot Mercato.

The French source lists United as being one of the sides showing the strongest interest so far, as they state the player’s family have even visited the club’s training ground.

However, United could still face competition from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, AC Milan and Ajax, according to Foot Mercato.

It’s clear Cherki is likely to have a big future in the game after such a promising start to his career, and it would be exciting if the Red Devils could get there first.

MUFC have a proud history of promoting youngsters from their own academy, and also have a strong record when it comes to recruiting top players at a young age.

Club legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney both joined United as teenagers, and went on to become Premier League superstars.

Anthony Martial and David de Gea also joined in the early stages of their careers, so United will hope that record can persuade Cherki to choose a move to Old Trafford over other offers.