Top 10 signings of the 2018/19 Premier League season, with Liverpool stars, Arsenal new-boy & £40m ace already wanted by Man United

Now that the Premier League season is over, we can reflect on the highs and lows of what ended up being a memorable campaign.

It was no surprise to see Manchester City and Liverpool dominate the PFA Team of the Year, while Virgil van Dijk was also an obvious pick for the Player of the Year prize.

However, there were no Premier League newcomers in the best XI of the season, so we’ve put together our top ten signings of the season, featuring impressive performers at Liverpool, Arsenal and Everton.

Here they are in no particular order…

James Maddison (Leicester City)

22 years old and in his first season in the top flight, James Maddison has undoubtedly been one of the most impressive players in the Premier League this year.

With seven goals and seven assists and plenty of classy, intelligent performances for Leicester, Maddison is surely going to be on the radar of bigger clubs before too long.

In fact, some rumours have already surfaced, with the Mirror claiming Tottenham are considering him as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, and that would certainly be exciting to see.

Lucas Digne (Everton)

With four goals and four assists from left-back, Lucas Digne has proven a superb purchase for Everton after a difficult spell at Barcelona.

Still only 25 years of age, there’s more to come from the Frenchman, who seems ideal for the way this Everton side play as they show signs of real progress under Marco Silva.

Alisson (Liverpool)

People (rightly) go on about Van Dijk, but credit must also go to this game-changing signing for Liverpool.

Alisson has been immense between the sticks for the Reds this season, with this stat below summing it up:

Alisson stopped 79% of the shots he faced. That's the best record of all Premier League goalkeepers this season. Last season, it was 59% for Mignolet and 56% for Karius.#Liverpool #Alisson #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/zkQN5qFJlR — Football Nation (@officialfnation) May 15, 2019

No doubt he was expensive, and even the most pricey goalkeeper of all time for a few days, but he’s been worth every penny for LFC and should only continue to improve.

Fabinho (Liverpool)

After a slow start, Fabinho has shown himself to be just what Liverpool need in midfield.

The Brazilian is a real all-rounder, bringing strength in front of the Reds defence, but also having the quality to dictate play from deep with a fine range of passing.

One can only imagine how good he’ll be next season after a full year to settle in to Jurgen Klopp’s demanding style of play.

Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

He only came in on loan in January, but Youri Tielemans has to make this list after a terrific immediate impact at Leicester.

The Belgian looks the real deal and has impressed so much it may well now prove hard for the Foxes to keep him beyond these few months at the King Power Stadium.

The Daily Star have linked Tielemans with Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham, claiming he could cost just £40m this summer – an absolute bargain for whoever gets him.