Arsenal rival Manchester United for £40m transfer of in-form midfielder

Arsenal are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the transfer of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

According to the Daily Star, Manchester United and Tottenham are showing an interest, though they had already been linked with the Belgium international by Sky Sports.

Tielemans could be a fine fit for any of those clubs after his tremendous form in the Premier League.

Despite having only joined Leicester on loan from Monaco in January, the 22-year-old is undoubtedly one of the signings of the season after a hugely impressive run of form in his short time in England.

Arsenal surely need Tielemans as an upgrade on players like Granit Xhaka in the middle, while Aaron Ramsey is leaving the club this summer to join Juventus on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, United have endured a nightmare 2018/19 campaign and could do with Tielemans to come in as an upgrade on flops like Nemanja Matic and Fred.

Tottenham have been quiet in recent transfer windows but may need to think about replacing Christian Eriksen (linked with a move away by the Evening Standard and others) this summer and bringing in an upgrade on the struggling Dele Alli.