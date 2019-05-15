Video: Joaquin’s last minute rocket which earned Real Betis a win over Huesca is surely a goal of the season contender

Real Betis earned a 2-1 win over Huesca in La Liga on Sunday thanks to a Joaquin brace and his second strike was a thing of beauty.
The 37-year-old began his career with Betis and as he approaches the end of his playing days he is enjoying a renaissance with the club closest to his heart.
Los Verdiblancos are on the verge of securing a top 10 La Liga finish thanks to Joaquin’s latest double, which helped earn the home side a crucial three points against relegated Huesca.
The veteran winger’s last-minute rocket will surely be a goal of the season contender, as he fired an unstoppable strike into the top left-hand corner from 25 yards after being set up by a team-mate deep into added time.
