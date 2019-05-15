(Photo) Daring new West Ham home kit for 2019/20 leaked online and may divide fans

West Ham’s new kit for the 2019/20 season could be something rather different as they try a throwback to one of their old designs.

Claret and Hugh claim this image below is what the Hammers’ new home shirt will be for next season, and we’re not sure fans will agree on this daring design.

As the tweet below shows, this new strip is a throwback to an old classic design, though it’s rather different to what the club have tended to wear in recent times.

It will be interesting to see how this goes down with West Ham supporters – who may not really buy the fact that this is meant to be a retro look rather than an experimental new design moving away from tradition instead of respecting it…