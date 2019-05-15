Leeds have hit back quickly against Derby County in a thrilling contest at Elland Road in the Championship playoff semi-final.

Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson showed his quality with a well-taken penalty to make it 3-1, but their aggregate lead lasted just four minutes.

Watch the goal video above as Stuart Dallas hit back straight away with a quality finish to make 3-2 to Derby on the night, but 3-3 on aggregate.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will be absolutely desperate for a place in the playoff final after a long spell out of the Premier League.