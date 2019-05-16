West Ham open SHOCK talks over signing Man United star as part of ambitious triple swoop

West Ham have reportedly made a shock enquiry over the potential transfer of Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez.

The Hammers seem to be planning a busy summer transfer window and have a list of top attacking players on their agenda.

According to a source close to West Ham quoted on Hammers News, the east Londoners made an approach to Man Utd over Sanchez, only to be put off his huge wage demands.

Still, the desire to sign the Chile international was there, with manager Manuel Pellegrini likely to know his fellow countryman well.

Elsewhere in the piece, West Ham are linked with an interest in Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic after his fine form for the relegated side this season.

As well as that, WHUFC could be keen on highly-rated Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez, who has also been linked as a transfer target for the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham.

Even if Sanchez is an unlikely signing, it looks like exciting times to be a West Ham fan!